WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual parade and festival returned to South Florida just in time for Pride Month.

The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival was held Saturday in Wilton Manors.

The annual event celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

The parade also commemorated the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, which ignited the Pride movement.

Everyone was invited to watch the floats and enjoy a day of food and music.

