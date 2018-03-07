Survivors of the Parkland school shooting banded together to put on a big show at Carnegie Hall, Tuesday.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School traveled to New York City to take part in the Wind Band Festival at the prestigious venue.

It was no easy task for these young musicians. The Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed 17 people broke the hearts of the community and left the students to deal with devastating loss.

“How on earth are these kids playing the way they’re playing?” said Alex Kaminsky, director of bands at Stoneman Douglas. “I mean, it’s all heart and determination to make music as well as they possibly could.”

The school’s 65-member wind symphony orchestra had earned its slot in the festival before the shooting happened.

Despite the recent overwhelming sadness, students said they wanted to make the trip. “The hall just brings something out in the music that’s missing at home. It’s something that has kept us going through this tragedy,” said a student.

When the shooting happened, the band was rehearsing in a school building next door.

Since then, they’ve used music as a way to cope. “Every single time I play a piece, all thoughts other than the music just flow away,” said a student. “It helps, and it soothes all the pain.”

Students also got a chance to see three signs that were put up in Times Square in memory of the 17 shooting victims. They were created by Stoneman Douglas alumni.

The performance ended with a standing ovation from the audience.

The group also had a chance to see the Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum, where they were allowed to leave a personal message. They chose (hash)NeverAgain.

