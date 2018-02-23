FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It may have looked and sounded like a typical South Florida Friday night, but a concert held at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale was anything but.

The music community came together to host a benefit concert to honor the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“We just want to reach out to our community, all of our neighbors, our friends,” said concert organizer Brian Freed. “These people are in our backyard, and we’re just trying to do a good thing, raise much money for these families.”

The event also paid tribute to first responders during the Feb. 14 massacre.

“It’s great. It shows that everyone can come together and really support the schools, support the town and do what’s right for all those kids that were involved,” said Nicole Marsala, a teacher in Coral Springs.

“Tonight, it’s just a wall of emotions,” said musician Evan Klein. “It’s a beautiful thing, and it’s a great cause.”

Big music acts like Austin Mahone, Jack & Jack, The Ries Brothers and Alex DeLeo, just to name a few, donated their time on stage.

“Everyone has different emotions going into it, but regardless, we stand together.” said attendee Natalie Lavoy. “I think that’s the most important part, that we’re not alone.”

The concert was also an emotional experience for some of the performers.

“It really means a lot, to do it for people that I know,” said musician Ben Sparaco. “I knew the people that are affected by the shooting and some of the people that did pass away.”

But for others, the concert provided a much-needed break.

“We’re a big city, but we’re a small city, so everyone coming together trying to raise money is just a great thing,” said Freed. “It’s touching, you can feel the love. We’re just happy to be a part of this.”

And, even though a night of music might not heal all of the heartbreak, it may help soothe some of the pain.

One hundred percent of ticket sales will go to the victims’ families and the first responders.

