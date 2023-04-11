When it comes to high-end fashion, Miami’s Design District is always the place to go. Between Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, there’s a new pop-up spot to fill your shopping needs. Stitch Lab pop-up is back and it’s bringing a whole new crew of talented designers to SoFlo.

Karina Rosendo: “We have many different brands across different categories; swimwear, women’s wear, shoes, jewelry, handbags, whatever your heart desires, you’re going to find it at Stitch Lab.”

This year, they’re featuring a whole section of up-and-coming designers from the 305.

Karina Rosendo: “These are Miami Girls that might be from Venezuela, Ecuador, Argentina, Brazil, like Isabela Grutman.”

Isabela is the owner of Rangel, a sustainable fashion brand for women and kids inspired by her home country of Brazil.

Isabela Rangel Grutman: “I have silk, I have cotton, I like really lightweight fabrics so everything really airy and easy.”

These fabrics will last a long time, saving the earth and saving you money

Isabela Rangel Grutman: “I want my pieces to be timeless, and I don’t want anything to go to waste, and it’s not on trend.”

They’ll also have styles from Las Surenas, and we checked out their bold prints at Freehold Miami in Wynwood.

Luli Ballestrin: “Las Surenas means ‘from the south,’ and that’s the name we chose because we are from Argentina and Uruguay. We have tops, shorts, blazers, pants, but with amazing details you won’t find anywhere else.”

This little number will give you that “eye of the tiger” confidence.

Vanessa Arcila: “The inspiration behind our designs are all the women who want to feel confident wearing what they choose to wear, and we like to inspire them to feel free and to have fun with fashion.”

Diamonds might be a girls best friend, but emeralds are all the rage at Vanessa Arcila Jewelry.

Vanessa Arcila: “Colombia is known for having the best emeralds, so my brand represents Colombia through the emeralds. I’m going to be showcasing earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets.”

But this bling-bling has an emotional side.

Vanessa Arcila: “I get inspired by human emotions, so every piece has a human emotion behind it; happiness, love.”

