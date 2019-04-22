‘Still not afraid’: Eminem marks 11 years of sobriety

(WSVN) - Eminem took to social media to celebrate 11 years of sobriety.

The “Kamikaze” rapper posted a photo Saturday of a medallion with the caption, “11 years – still not afraid.”

11 years – still not afraid. pic.twitter.com/A8TV0LsLfn — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 20, 2019

The roman numerals for 11 are seen at the center along with “United,” “Service” and “Recovery” on the sides.

Last year, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, shared a similar photo holding a coin with the roman numerals for 10.

According to a 2010 interview with the New York Times, at the peak of his addiction, Eminem said he consumed 20 pill each day.

“I used to get pills where I could,” he said. “I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me.”

