Steven Tyler opens facility for abused and neglected girls

MEMPHIS (WSVN) — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has opened a house in Memphis for girls who have been the victims of abuse and neglect.

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Tyler cut the ribbon on Janie’s House.

The facility, which is named after the band’s hit song “Janie’s Got a Gun,” can hold about 14 girls at a time and will provide therapy for the victims.

The facility came to fruition thanks to a partnership between Tyler and Youth Villages, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families.

The home sits on the Youth Villages property, and about $500,000 was used to renovate the facility.

The walls now carry inspirational messages from Tyler and lyrics from the song “Dream On.”

Tyler’s charity, Janie’s Fund, has raised about $4 million, much of which goes towards helping girls as they age out of the foster system.

This is the second Janie’s House Tyler has opened. According to CNN, the first facility was established just outside Atlanta in 2017.

