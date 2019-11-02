Steven Tyler headlines ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired Make-A-Wish Ball in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler took the stage for a good cause at the 25th InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball.

This year’s theme at Saturday night’s gala, held at the downtown Miami hotel, was “Masterpiece XXV,” inspired by the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

Tyler, a four-time Grammy winner, headlined the big bash with the Loving Mary Band.

In its 24-year history, the ball has raised nearly $26 million, enough to grant wishes to 5,200 children with critical illnesses.

7’s own Alex de Armas was among the guests in attendance in support of this noble cause.

