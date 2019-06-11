Steven Spielberg working on horror series only viewable at night

(WSVN) - Legendary director Steven Spielberg hopes you’re not afraid of the dark.

That’s because he’s working on a new horror series with a twist: it can only be viewed at night.

Spielberg is planning to debut the tentatively titled “Spielberg’s After Dark” on Quibi, short for quick bites, which is described as a new mobile-focused streaming service set to launch in 2020.

Since your smartphone knows when the sun goes down, the director of “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park” asked engineers to make this show only available after midnight.

Spielberg has so far written about six short “chapters,” with another 10 to 12 in the works.

