Steve Harvey to host New Year’s Eve extravaganza on FOX

Obviously, warm South Florida is the place to ring in 2019, but for some reason, hoards of people are cold, crowded and wet in New York’s Times Square.

At least there’s some musical performances.

Steve Harvey’s getting warmed up for FOX’s New Year’s Eve extravaganza.

He’ll be joined again by co-host Maria Menounos.

Last year she pulled off the biggest New Year’s Eve shocker of all time — and got married on the show.

So we asked her: How do you top that?

Maria Menounos: “It’s funny, I’m still thinking about that. My husband joked that he’s gonna serve me with divorce papers. I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s fun, honey. Or festive. Or a great way to start the new year.'”

If you’re staying in or hangin’ at a house party, you can catch Maria and Steve and a ton of celeb guests.

FOX’s New Year’s Eve kicks off at 8 p.m.

