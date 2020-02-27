Stephen Dorff gives Deco a sneak peek of ‘Deputy’s’ most anticipated episode

On “Deputy,” Stephen Dorff plays Bill Hollister, this unlikely sheriff with unorthodox ways. Now, he’s giving us a look into the show’s most anticipated episode of the season.

Character (in “Deputy”): “I sense a storm coming.”

You better believe it! There’s no time off for this sheriff.

“Deputy’s” Bill Hollister is on another intense case.

Stephen Dorff (as Bill Hollister): “Home invasion, attempted murder, clear the house.”

Star Stephen Dorff says he loves playing this serious lawman who doesn’t hold back.

Stephen Dorff: “He’s not politically correct sometimes. He doesn’t act like a normal politician in this position of power. It’s been nice to play a guy that says it like it is and also is a hero, you know? He’s, he’s an anti-hero in some ways, but he’s a hero at the end of the day.”

The actor told Deco it’s important to deliver a realistic portrayal of those who do the job in real life.

Stephen Dorff: “I’ve worked with a lot of incredible people that are in the sheriff’s department on this show and try to keep it as authentic as possible as much as you can when you’re, when you’re recreating something for entertainment. I have a lot of respect for anybody that puts their life on the line as a service and as a job for people they don’t know.”

As the season ramps up, the characters are going to show more of their work and personal lives.

Hollister will keep figuring out where his new career path is leading him, and Dorff is hoping the audience is going to stick with them for the whole exciting ride.

Stephen Dorff: “What I’ve tried to do with Bill is just launch a character that’s a little new to network TV, that’s maybe a little fresh as far as his voice, and we’re trying to push the envelope and kind of bring a bit of a cable type show to Fox and reach a lot more people.”

Sheriff Bill is back to fight the baddies in an all new episode of “Deputy,” tonight at 9, right here on 7.

