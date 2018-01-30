Step into slides at Chiffino

It’s no secret that I love shoes. Heels, boots, cool sneakers even sandals. Well Shireen, you’re in luck. Deco’s got the latest trend that you won’t want to let slide on by.

Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Vergara are just some of the stars sliding into the latest it shoe.

Rosy Castellano, Chiffino: “Slides, slides, slides from fury to embellishments everybody’s wearing them right now.”

Ellie Goulding, Ireland Baldwin and Khloe Kardashian are also fans.

This may be the reason why:

Rosy Castellano: “I think it’s the fact that that they’re so comfortable and they can match easily with everything.”

But there’s one star who really jump-started this happy feet trend.

Rosy Castellano: “Rihanna got this whole thing started with her Fenty line and has definitely been the one to catapult this trend to another level.”

And she wears them with anything.

Rosy Castellano: “All glammed up, you look down, she’s got a pair of fury Fenty’s on.”

We went to Chiffino in Kendall where the slide options are endless.

Rosy Castellano: “We’re seeing them with denim, with patches on them, with satinm, with little bow ties, with pearls to dress it up a little bit.”

And like Rihanna’s, there are plenty of fury ones.

From black to bold colors — to ones with pearls.

But the options don’t end there.

Rosy Castellano: “We have some that say ‘love’ which are great for Valentine’s.”

And…

Rosy Castellano: “What little girl doesn’t want to be like their mom?”

Every girl does! Chiffino has all you moms and daughters covered because they have options for your little ones too.

Rosy Castellano: “Whenever we find fun stuff like slides like these, we love to bring ’em in in all the fun colors, and the mommy and mini can always match.”

There’s another reason to slide into the style. The slides here range from $14 to $20.

Rosy Castellano: “We got the designer look going without having to have those designer prices. They’re actually really easy to wear. You can wear them on a date, to go shopping, anything especially here in Miami.”

In other words, they’re not just for the beach or the pool.

Rosy Castellano: “Absolutely not nowadays, it’s the hottest thing right now. I mean, if you look anywhere, just look down. You’ll definitely find a pair of slides on somebody.”

