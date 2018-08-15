Steamed Sea Bass/ Novikov Miami

(WSVN) - A fish found off Florida’s Atlantic Coast serves up best with a little steam heat. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Ooi Soon Lok
The Restaurant: Novikov Miami
The Dish: Steamed Sea Bass
Ingredients:
1 sea bass fillet
3 gr. ginger (julienned)
Salt to season
3 tbsp. soy sauce
3 tbsp. chicken stock
15 gr. Shimeiji mushrooms
10 gr. turnips (julienned)
10 gr. black fungus, spring onion and red chili pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Season the seabass with the salt and ginger.
- Steam for five minutes (or more, depending on the fish size).
- Add mushroom, turnip and black fungus to pan over medium flame, cook with chicken stock (to soften) and soy sauce.
To Plate:
Add vegetables to plate, then top with sea bass and garnish with spring onion and chili pepper.
Serves: 1 fillet per person.
Serving Suggestion:
Wasabi Martini (vodka, purple basil, pineapple, wasabi, lemon and yuzu)
Novikov Miami
300 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131
(305) 489-1000
https://www.novikovmiami.com/
