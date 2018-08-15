Steamed Sea Bass/ Novikov Miami

(WSVN) - A fish found off Florida’s Atlantic Coast serves up best with a little steam heat. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ooi Soon Lok

The Restaurant: Novikov Miami

The Dish: Steamed Sea Bass

Ingredients:

1 sea bass fillet

3 gr. ginger (julienned)

Salt to season

3 tbsp. soy sauce

3 tbsp. chicken stock

15 gr. Shimeiji mushrooms

10 gr. turnips (julienned)

10 gr. black fungus, spring onion and red chili pepper

Method of Preparation:

Season the seabass with the salt and ginger.

Steam for five minutes (or more, depending on the fish size).

Add mushroom, turnip and black fungus to pan over medium flame, cook with chicken stock (to soften) and soy sauce.

To Plate:

Add vegetables to plate, then top with sea bass and garnish with spring onion and chili pepper.

Serves: 1 fillet per person.

Serving Suggestion:

Wasabi Martini (vodka, purple basil, pineapple, wasabi, lemon and yuzu)

Novikov Miami

300 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131

(305) 489-1000

https://www.novikovmiami.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.