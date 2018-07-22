(WSVN) - It’s a mouthwatering seafood dish with a distinct Caribbean flair. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 lb. fresh snapper

1 Scotch bonnet pepper

1 onion

½ yellow sweet bell pepper

½ red sweet bell pepper

1 tomato

1 sweet plantain

2 green onions

fresh squeezed lime juice

salt

pepper

garlic butter (mix ½ stick of butter and 4 cloves of chopped garlic)

fresh thyme

3 cloves fresh garlic

½ cup white wine

Method of Preparation:

Start by scoring your fish. To do that, take a knife and slightly slash across the thickest part of the flesh of the fish without cutting all the way through. Scoring allows for the seasoning to absorb better. Season the fish with Scotch bonnet peppers, salt and pepper and squeeze lime or lemon juice on top. Set the fish to the side.

Next, slice up all of the vegetables. Then, on a hot plate or a frying pan, layer the vegetables. Begin with half the onions, half the sweet bell peppers, half a tomato, half the plantain and one of the green onions and a few pieces of garlic butter.

Place half of the fish on top, skin side up. Add a second layer of the veggies and the rest of the fish. Top it with the fresh thyme, and some fresh garlic and drizzle with white wine.

If you’re using a hot skillet or frying pan, top it and place it on the stove over high heat. Let this cook for about 8 to 10 minutes. Every 2-3 minutes, use a spoon to the liquid over the fish, then top the hot plate or pan again.

To Plate:

– Once it’s done, serve the dish with a piece of grilled lemon and some jasmine rice.

Serves: 2

Hilton at Resorts World Bimini

(888) 930-8688

http://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/bahamas/hilton-at-resorts-world-bimini-BIMBRHH/dining/index.html

