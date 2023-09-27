In the morning — you could be making waffles — with donkey! Airbnb is bringing a beloved fairy tale to life just in time for Halloween with a unique stay at Shrek’s Swamp, a faithful recreation of the iconic ogre’s home from the 2001 DreamWorks animated film.

Airbnb is turning fantasy into reality by offering guests the opportunity to experience Shrek’s Swamp, nestled in the Scottish Highlands. The enchanting getaway promises an earthy, immersive experience reminiscent of the beloved animated movie.

The swamp features a mud-laden, moss-covered, and murky-watered abode that will transport guests into Shrek’s world. Here, you can light earwax candles, gather around a cozy fire, and indulge in Donkey’s freshly made waffles for breakfast.

Interested guests can request a two-night stay at Shrek’s Swamp, starting on October 13. Up to three lucky visitors will then have the chance to immerse themselves in this unique home from October 27 through October 29.

Please note that guests will be responsible for arranging their own travel to and from Scotland.

