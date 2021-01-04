Start off 2021 by slimming down while chowing down at 3 of South Florida’s healthful restaurants

The new year is finally here. Unfortunately, so are the pounds we packed on in 2020. Lots of us leaned a little too heavily on our favorite foods to get us through the year. Deco knows a trio of places serving up healthy dishes to help you get back on track.

If you’re looking for a healthy start to 2021, Le Chick is a perfect place to chow down.

Chef Zandria, Le Chick: “We’re providing more flavorful and healthier dishes, not just your average salad.”

This Wynwood hot spot is putting the “new in “new year.”

Chef Zandria: “There’s a lot of healthy dishes that people think are boring, and I’m trying to change the spin on that.”

Tired of seafood? The wood-blackened harvest salmon is definitely an eye-opener.

Chef Zandria: “Then we make a butternut squash puree. We put it on the bottom, and then we add pumpkin seeds and a little bit of our roasted heirloom carrots.

Figure-conscious foodies will also dig the cool cucumber salad, the vegan-friendly chickpea skillet and the low-calorie cocktails.

At Le Chick, it’s all about eating well and looking good.

Chef Zandria: “Yeah, we’re in Miami. People don’t wear so many clothes, so they want to look good when they’re showing their figures.”

Laura Ashley, diner: “It’s amazing, it’s healthy, it feels very light, it’s delicious, and on top of that, you don’t gain the extra pounds.”

You should make it down to Calle 23 in Coral Gables to feed your face and trim your waist with Cuban-style dishes.

Chef Francisco Porras, Calle 23: “It’s been a rough year, and now we’re trying to start fresh 2021, and we also try to impact that with our food.”

It’s gonna be hard to resist the burrata salad with red peppers and guava marmalade, or the veggie-heavy roasted avocado salad.

Chef Francisco Porras: “They’re very healthy, they’re always fresh products, they have the smallest amount of dressings and sugars added on it.”

There’s nothing fishy about the grilled octopus with purple potato puree.

Chef Francisco Porras: “It has full taste, super tasteful a lot, and it’s gonna fill you up. You’re gonna feel good.”

If you’re looking for a place to start your slimdown, Calle 23 is calling your name.

Customer: “All the healthy dishes here, is a good place to start a new me.”

Down in Coconut Grove, Jaguar Restaurant has the skinny on all things ceviche.

Chef Oscar del Rivero, Jaguar Restaurant: “The ceviche is really healthy. Fresh fish, fresh shrimp, no fats at all, and cured with lime juice, which is actually delicious, and plenty of vegetables.”

It’s a great way to lose weight without breaking a sweat.

Chef Oscar del Rivero: “So it’s a wonderful dish to try to get back in shape and also to be fit once again after the holiday season.”

Jaguar’s also ready to pounce on your extra pounds with salads to die for. It’s a win-win situation, no matter which you choose.

Chef Oscar del Rivero: “It’s not like you have to compromise health for flavor. You’re gonna get flavor, and you’re gonna be fit.”

You’re gonna be happy you started at Jaguar.

Customer: “It’s healthy, it’s local, it’s fresh, it makes me feel good.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Le Chick

310 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

786-216-7086

https://www.lechickmiami.com/eat

Calle 23

230 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-325-3474

https://www.calle23miami.com/

Jaguar Restaurant

3067 Grand Ave.

Miami, FL 33133

305-444-0216

https://jaguarrestaurant.com/

