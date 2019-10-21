Stars of WWII movie ‘Midway’ walk red carpet at Pearl Harbor premiere

Dennis Quaid is celebrating his engagement to a Ph.D student who’s 39 years younger than him, but that wasn’t the highlight of his time in Hawaii. He also got to spend time with Deco’s Alex Miranda. We sent him on the grueling assignment to cover the red carpet premiere of the World War II movie “Midway” and talk to Dennis and his peeps.

Could it get any better than this? I’m in Hawaii, I have a tan, and I’m gonna take you to the epic premiere of “Midway,” straight from Pearl Harbor.

Alex Miranda: “This is a war film, beautiful war film. How does it feel right now to be in Pearl Harbor to show this to service members?”

Darren Criss: “Oh, my God. It’s extremely profound. I think it would be profound even if I wasn’t necessarily here for a movie premiere. I hope civilians like the movie, but I really hope that active members think it’s pretty cool, too.”

Keean Johnson: “It’s amazing. I’m so happy that the first real screening is being shared with service members who understand this world so much more than I do, so I can’t wait to get their take on it.”

Roland Emmerich, director: “It’s an incredible honor. I was like saying, ‘Did they really invite us?’ and they said yes, they invited us to show it in the place. And I said, ‘Great!'”

Alex Miranda: “You guys play best buds in the film. Tell me about your friendship in person, because I interviewed you yesterday. You guys already seem like you have a budding friendship going on.”

Ed Skrein: “He’s very similar to me. I always describe him as the most British American person that I know.”

Alex Miranda: “What does that mean?”

Ed Skrein: “Just in his nature, you know? I mean, e’s quite grumpy, like British people.”

Luke Kleintank: “I did the 23andMe [DNA test], and I found out I’m actually more British than Ed.”

Alex Miranda: “You gotta follow that, because he just complimented you for a good minute.”

Luke Kleintank: “Listen, it’s not very often you find someone who is intellectually smart, but also, more than that, comes from a place of here, you know? Comes from a place of heart.”

Alex Miranda: “Now, for being a war film, though, it is kind of interesting how the cast is really musical. I mean, we’ve got you, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore. Ed Skrein is rapper. Patrick Wilson is in a band. Dennis Quaid, Luke Evans, it’s crazy. So if you could, and I know you could, if you could pick anybody to collaborate with, and I mean in an official sense, like a radio single, who would it be and why?”

Darren Criss: “Woody Harrelson, because why not?”

Ed Skrein “I think it would have to be you, Luke, wouldn’t it? We would have to do the Dickinson and Best, ‘Ode to Camaraderie.'”

Dennis Quaid: “Woody Harrelson.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, Woody Harrelson. But is he also a musician?”

Dennis Quaid: “No, that’s why I’d want to collaborate.”

“Midway” premieres Nov. 8, and guys, I’ve had such a good time here in Hawaii. I’ve gotten lei’d so many times, so I’m gonna bring you both back one of these. Don’t worry, I’m sharing the wealth. Now my work is done here, so I think I’m gonna head back to Waikiki Beach, grab a Mai Tai, and kick off my little vacation. I’ll see you on Wednesday.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.