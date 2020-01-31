Stars of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ discuss Super Bowl, film at Miami Beach Convention Center

Vin Diesel is awfully fast in his car, but so is Tom Cruise in an F-18 jet. The “Top Gun” sequel is soaring into theaters this summer, but some of the stars are in SoFlo for Super Bowl week, and they’re talking to Deco.

We feel the need, the need for speed!

And so do the stars of “Top Gun: Maverick,” Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro and Miles Teller.

We caught up with them at the Miami Beach Convention Center where they’re promoting their big sequel the week of the big game!

Miles Teller: “We’re going to the game. Monica’s a Bay Area kid, so she’s a big ‘9ers fan.”

Monica Barbaro: “Yeah, yeah, my dad raised me to be a 49ers fan, so I’m bringing him to the game.”

Glen Powell: “Nobody wants to miss a Miami Super Bowl, ya know?”

Trust us, we know.

“Top Gun: Maverick” doesn’t come out until late June, so it’s not quite finished yet.

Miles Teller: “I don’t even know if I’m still in it.”

Monica Barbaro: “Yeah, yeah… TBD.”

Jokes aside, they’re feeling really good about how it’ll turn out.

Glen Powell: “I’ve been wanting to make this movie my entire life. There’s a lot of pressure to live up to the original, and we made the heck out of this movie. Just the aerial footage alone is going to be unlike anything anybody’s ever seen. We’re actually in the F-18s. There’s really no green screen. It’s high octane, man. It’s gonna be, can I say ‘Badass’?”

Sounds like you just did! And about those flight scenes…

Tom Cruise (as Maverick): “Good morning, aviators. This is your captain speaking.”

It sounds like daredevil Tom Cruise could’ve trained the cast how to fly F-18s all by himself.

Miles Teller: “He was so dialed in to everything we were doing. After every flight, we had to give a full on written report that went directly to Tom. Tom could play all of our parts in this movie, and it’d be the most thrilling thing you’ve ever seen.”

Now that would be a legendary movie. Speaking of legendary, can you name a better movie song than Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” from the first “Top Gun?”

Monica Barbaro: “No.”

That’s right, you can’t because there isn’t one.

Kenny Loggins (singing): “Highwaaaaaaaaaay to the danger zone.”

