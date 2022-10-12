Book stores and romantic movies, I don’t know why but they just fit together. You got Notting Hill, You got mail, and maybe just maybe “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.”

A new romantic drama in theaters now is based on a best-selling novel about love, loss, and the stories that make up our lives.

Kunal Nayyer is up in his feelings in the new movie “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.”

That is until the bookstore owner meets a persistent book rep and an adorable baby.

Both change his life around in the most magical way.

Stars Kunal and Lucy Hale say the script made them connect with the characters.

Lucy Hale: “It’s about the joy of stories and storytelling and human connection, but also, like, life after a loss.”

Kunal Nayyer: “We live in a time currently in movie making, where we don’t get opportunities to really, really take the time to play such dense and rich and complex characters.”

Co-stars Christina Hendricks and David Arquette agree.

David Arquette: “It was really wonderful to work with such incredible actors.”

Christina Hendricks: “It was sort of one of those scripts that stands out as feeling sort of a little nostalgic and a little old-fashioned, like the kind of movies I grew up on.”

