Stars of ‘Sun Is Also a Star’ talk chance encounters, love at first sight

Do you believe in love at first sight? I didn’t … until I saw my first bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Two young adults are putting the four-letter word to the test in the new movie “The Sun Is Also a Star.” And speaking of stars, Deco dished with two of them today.

Charles Melton (as Daniel Bae): “What if I told you I could get you to fall in love with me? Just give me a day.”

Challenge accepted. “The Sun Is Also a Star” follows Daniel and Natasha throughout the course of a day after they meet by chance.

Charles Melton (as Daniel Bae): “What are your key ingredients to falling in love? My ingredients are friendship, chemistry, the X-factor.”

Yara Shahidi (as Natasha Kingsley): “What’s the X-factor?”

Charles Melton (as Daniel Bae): “Don’t worry, we’ve got it.”

Ooh, how romantic!

We chatted with the movie’s stars, Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton, on Miami Beach and asked what the X-factor means to them.

Charles Melton: “It’s something that you can’t measure. You can’t put it into an equation. It’s a universal thing that people feel.”

In other words…

Charles Melton: “It’s the first taste of vanilla ice cream.” (laughs)

Yara Shahidi: “I remember that day.”

Here’s the thing: Natasha’s family is about to be deported, so she and Daniel really only have a day to fall in love.

Charles Melton (as Daniel Bae): “This is real, and I know you feel it, too.”

That’s a lot to get done in 24 hours, so we asked Yara and Charles what their most productive day has been.

Charles Melton: “Every day on this press tour.”

Yara Shahidi: “There are those days that are most fulfilling, and it may not be because I got much done, but because you know that memory will last the longest. For me, it’s been moments such as when my mother has encouraged me to go outside of my usual comfort zone and go to that concert or reach out to that friend that I haven’t reached out to before.”

These lovebirds’ day together includes karaoke. Yara and Charles have their go-to karaoke songs down pat.

Yara Shahidi: “His is ‘Halo’ by Beyoncé.”

Charles Melton: “[Hers is] ‘Gone’ by NSYNC.”

And without putting them on the spot, we were treated to an impromptu performance.

Charles Melton: “‘Everywhere I’m looking now, I’m surrounded by your embrace.’ OK.”

“The Sun Is Also A Star” is currently shining down in theaters across the country.

