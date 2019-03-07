Stars of ‘Shazam!’ come out for South Florida premiere

The world needs a superhero who’s super funny and faster than you can say “Shazam!” Well, we got our own superhero, Live Shot Man, aka Chris Van Vliet.

Chris was supposed to be wearing spandex for this, so he really let us down here, but he’s wearing the right color. At least he’s wearing red-ish, we guess. Kind of salmon-ish, if you will.

Here’s the thing.

This is the South Florida premiere of “Shazam!”

The movie is actually playing as we speak at AMC Sunset 24.

The star of the movie, Zachary Levi, went in and introduced the film to all of the fans in there, then came back outside and signed autographs and took photos with all of the fans who were waiting.

He was doing this for about a half an hour.

How awesome is that?

Zachary was accompanied by co-stars Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer on the red carpet prior to the premiere.

In the movie, when Asher’s character Billy Batson says the word “shazam,” something special happens: he turns into Shazam the superhero.

Chris figured he had to give it a try when he was talking to the guys.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’ve seen what happens when you say the magic word. What were to happen if I were to say it?”

Zachary Levi: “I don’t know. I turn into [Asher], so you’d turn into a smaller version of you, I suppose. What did you look like when you were 14?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Yeah, real small. Let’s see. Let’s see … Shazam!”

Zachary Levi: “No, no, no. You didn’t mean it enough, bro. You didn’t mean it enough.”

Yeah, apparently Chris didn’t mean it enough.

Alright, so the whole theme of this movie is that we all have a superhero inside, and sometimes it takes a little bit of magic to bring it out.

For Billy Batson, the main character in the film, an ancient wizard gives him the ability to shout one word, the one Chris was saying, “shazam,” and then he turns into an adult superhero.

When this 14-year-old becomes a superhero that looks like Zachary, they have to test out all of his abilities.

Can he fly?

Does he have X-ray vision?

Hilarity ensues.

Meanwhile, autographs and photos ensued here at the South Florida premiere.

We think Zachary signed just about every single autograph and took every photo right here at Sunset Place.

Chris said he tried really hard saying the magic word with the cast, so he’s going to try it one more time to see what happens.

Chris Van Vliet: “Shazam!”

*nothing happens*

“Shazam!” hits theaters on April 5.

