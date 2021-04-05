Stars of sci-fi thriller ‘Voyagers’ talk interstellar travel, spaceship revolt

Drugged teenagers are on a space mission to save the human race — unlike the many others who just come to South Florida for spring break — and while sending spring breakers into space isn’t an option, yet, checking out “Voyagers” sure is.

In space, nobody can feel a thing.

Tye Sheridan (as Christopher): “It’s medication, to decrease pleasure.”

In “Voyagers,” Earth is dying, so young adults are sent to repopulate another world to save our species. Typical college admissions stuff.

Colin Farrell (as Richard): “This is our best chance to find a habitable planet.”

The only problem is, the crew realizes the medication they’re taking makes them emotionless, and once they stop…

Tye Sheridan: “They start to rebel, or some of them do, at least, and so, I think that’s really where the movie starts to go off the rails.”

Tye Sheridan and Lily-Rose Depp star with Colin Farrell in the sci-fi thriller, which turns into “Lord of the Flies” in space.

Tye Sheridan (as Christopher): “They’re drugging us.”

Colin Farrell (as Richard): “To prevent exactly this kind of thing from happening.”

Colin, who joined deco via spaceship, is really the only grown-up on the mission.

Colin Farell: “The part that I had is, quite obviously on the page, was a father figure and somebody who was there to kind of corral and guide and care for and monitor these children.”

But it’s ultimately Tye and Lily-Rose who take charge.

Lily-Rose, who is Johnny Depp’s daughter, told Deco that’s not always her style.

Lily-Rose Depp: “I think that it depends on the group of friends. I have many different groups of friends.”

Check out the humblebrag from Lily-Rose.

Lily-Rose Depp: “It depends on what other personalities are at play in that moment, but I can definitely be both. I’m a Gemini, so I can definitely be like a leader or like a go-with-the-flow kinda girl.”

The stakes of the mission in “Voyagers” make her a little uneasy about any future space travel.

Lily-Rose Depp: “I don’t know if right here, right now, I’d be ready to pick up and go. I’d like to say that I was that adventerous. There’s a lot that I’m leaving behind if I’m picking up and going right now, so I think that I’m thinking about all of those things before I make that decision.”

Character in “Voyagers”: “I’m scared.”

Character in “Voyagers”: “There’s nothing to be scared of.”

