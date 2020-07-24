Stars of ‘Radioactive’ dish to Deco about the story of their characters

(WSVN) - A pair of scientists who teamed up in the lab and at home changed the world.

Now, the always glowing Rosamund Pike told Deco the story of Marie Curie in “Radioactive.”

Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in “Radioactive”: “I want to tell you about radium, a most peculiar and remarkable element, because it does not behave as it should.”

The only person to win Nobel prizes in two separate sciences is the focus of “Radioactive.”

Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in “Radioactive”: “We are here to tell you that you have fundamentally misunderstood the atom.”

Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley play Marie and Pierre Curie: collaborators in the lab and in life.

Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in “Radioactive”: “There is another element that’s skewing the results.”

Sam Riley as Pierre Curie: “You think you’ve found an undiscovered element?”

Rosamund Pike: “A modern couple, you know, who changed the face of the 20th century, and unleashed, you know, one of the most remarkable discoveries and also one of the most destructive natural phenomenons on the world. I mean, it’s mind-blowing.”

“Radioactive” charts their discoveries, as well as the far-reaching consequences of their work.

It digs into details of Marie’s life that surprised director Marjane Satrapi.

Marjane Satrapi: “I thought I knew everything, and once I put my nose into it, and when I start making the research, each segment becomes bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Satrapi and Riley heaped praise on Pike’s portrayal of Curie.

Sam Riley: “That’s the secret actors don’t want to tell you: you know, when you’re working with someone really good, you believe what they’re saying, and what you’re saying then comes naturally.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.