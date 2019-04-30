Stars of psycho thriller ‘The Intruder’ talk creeping out audiences

The very wise ’90s boy band Boyz II Men once sang, “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.” In “The Intruder” — we see it’s harder for some than others. Deco eviction specialist Chris Van Vliet talked with the stars.

You know how sometimes, when you’re looking at buying a new house, and they’ll be like, “That crazy couch over there? Well, it comes with the house?” In “The Intruder,” the former owner of the house comes with the house — and things turn creepy really quickly. I headed to Los Angeles to chat with the cast.

Dennis Quaid (as Charlie Peck): “This house is yours now.”

Meaghan Good (as Annie Russell): “We’ll take good care of it.”

Dennis Quaid (as Charlie Peck): “I’ll hold you to that.”

And he means that. In “The Intruder,” Dennis Quaid is selling his beautiful home that’s been in his family for three generations.

But he won’t just sell it to anyone. When he does finally sell it to a nice young couple, played by Michael Ealy and Meaghan Good, he has trouble letting go.

Meaghan Good (as Annie Russell): “You’re not going to believe this. Charlie is outside cutting the grass.”

Michael Ealy (as Scott Russell): “What?”

Dennis Quaid: “This character was delicious. He really was.”

That’s quite the description, and Dennis is right. In this film, he plays creepy almost too well and gets under your skin.

Meaghan Good: “It is a film, obviously, but it’s also an experience in a way, more so than it is a film.”

Dennis Quaid: “It’s the kind of movie that audiences will scream and talk to the screen. I scream like a 6-year-old girl, actually.”

Meaghan Good (as Annie Russell): “I thought you’d be gone by now.”

Dennis Quaid (as Charlie Peck): “It’s hard to say goodbye.”

The movie is like an onion. As it goes on, we find out little details about why it’s so hard for Charlie to let go of this house.

Michael Ealy: “He was bold. He was willing to go places. He was willing to push us, and I think he raised the bar.”

And don’t go into this thinking you know what’s going to happen.

Meaghan Good: “I think that sometimes, when people see a preview, they think they know everything that is going to happen because it’s a thriller, but I think it does have some fresh aspects to it.”

Dennis Quaid (as Charlie Peck): “Hey, stop drilling holes in my house!”

Chris Van Vliet: “I think we can all relate to the idea of someone overstaying their welcome. Maybe not to this degree, but what do you guys do? Do you have a certain line when fans start to overstay their welcome, where you’re just like, ‘OK, time to move on?'”

Michael Ealy: “I just go to my room. ‘I gotta wake the kids up, you know what I mean?’ I use them as an excuse.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Ah, the kids.”

Michael Ealy: “Yeah, you gotta use the kids at that point.”

“The Intruder” creeps into theaters on Friday — and I’m curious. What do you guys do when someone just keeps talking and won’t leave you alone? I usually just keep saying, “I know we look alike, but you know I’m not Lynn Martinez, right?”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.