Stars of Prime thriller ‘The Lie’ open up about parenting, moral matters

Sometimes they need help with their math homework. Other times you gotta help ’em cover up a murder. Normal parent stuff. Fortunately, Deco’s Alex Miranda isn’t hiding anything from us. We think.

When it comes to Amazon’s “The Lie,” I’ve gotta tell the single people out there the cold, hard, truth: the twists and turns in this drama-thriller might have you rethink that whole parenting thing.

This one is for the parents. How far would you go to protect your child?

Cas Anvar (as Sam Ifrani): “I bet they thought they were going to get away with this, huh?”

Mireille Enos (as Rebecca): “Excuse me?”

In “The Lie”, Peter Sarsgaard and Mireille Enos star as a seperated couple whose teenage daughter, played by Joey King, confesses to impulsively killing her best friend.

Joey King (as Kayla): “I pushed her.”

Peter Sarsgaard (as Jay): “No!

Joey King (as Kayla): Sh-, sh-, she fell.”

Alex Miranda: “You really start to think about it, like, is it your moral responsibility to defend your child, even if it comes at the cost of someone else’s child?”

Mireille Enos: “We’ve already fled the scene, and the friend is already gone, so it’s like, ‘Well, that has happened. In this moment, does my daughter’s life also need to be destroyed?'”

Hey, look. There’s an argument there, is all they’re saying, but Peter takes it one step farther: maybe it’s not completely her fault.

Peter Sarsgaard: “The guy that I play is really feeling like he has not been a good parent, and that any issue she has now as an otherwise decent child, that this has something to do with her acting out because of him.”

But if you thought this worst-case scenario might scare Joey off from motherhood in the future…

Joey King: “Peter and Mireille do a phenomenal job of convincing you that, even if your child does something terrible, your love for them is super strong, so I’m like, ‘You know what? Parenthood, here I come.'”

Because we we’re on the subject…

Alex Miranda: “One lie that you’ve told your parents.”

Mireille Enos: “I was a pretty good kid, so I would lie about whose house I was at or whatever.”

Peter couldn’t divulge his.

Peter Sarsgaard: “Mine would cause big problems.”

Intrigued … and Joey, well, hers is not so serious.

Joey King: “We had the ‘Nutty Professor’ movies on DVD, and for some reason, they scared me when I was little, and I scratched them with a set of keys. Six or 7 years old, and you’re thinking, ‘I can’t believe I’ve done something so horrible!'”

“The Lie” hits Amazon Prime on Tuesday.

