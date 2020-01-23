Stars of ‘Outmatched’ tell Deco all about the upcoming TV show

When the kids are smarter than mom and dad, it can be overwhelming — and overwhelmingly funny. That’s what’s happening in “Outmatched,” the most anticipated new comedy of the winter, and the stars gave Deco a little insight into life on and off the set.

Between blue collar life and and four kids, Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson are outmatched.

Jason Biggs (as Mike): “There aren’t many books on how to raise three genius kids. Actually, there are. They’re just super long.”

They’re starring in the new show, “Outmatched,” with three genius children and one that, well, isn’t.

Oakley Bull (as Leila): “Noses are just mouths that eat smells.”

Maggie Lawson (as Cay): “She’s our star.”

Maggie Lawson: “We are. I’d say we are outmatched by all of it. We have no idea how we had three geniuses, but here we are, and then, comedy ensues.”

In the show, the parents need refuge from their kids.

Maggie Lawson (as Cay): “I used to think this basement is where our kids would sneak down to smoke pot.”

Jason Biggs (as Mike): “Now, we do.”

And Jason, who’s a dad of two, told Deco he does the same thing.

Jason Biggs: “I have two places. One is the bathroom, but even that is difficult. That’s hard. The other place I go sometimes is just downstairs in the lobby. We live in New York. Jenny and I have had a babysitter come over, and we’ve left, and we’ve just gone downstairs to the lobby until the kids fall asleep.”

Maggie Lawson (as Cay): “I even got Mark to wear swim trunks. He called them water khakis, but whatever, he’s wearing them.”

Speaking of beach wear, Jason and Maggie have Miami on the mind.

Jason Biggs: “I hear there’s an event or something happening soon in Miami, is that right?”

Yeah, we heard there was something going on in Miami Gardens next weekend. The Super Bowl?

And since the game is on Fox, we wanted to know if they scored tickets to the big game.

Jason and Maggie said the network is giving them the first class treatment all the way.

Jason Biggs: “They got us Greyhound tickets. We’re leaving on a bus tomorrow.”

Maggie Lawson: “We should be there on time if we don’t hit traffic.”

Well, at least it’s a break from the kids!

Catch Jason, Maggie, and the kids when “Outmatched” premieres Thursday night at 8:30, right here on 7.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.