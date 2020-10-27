Stars of new Halloween horror film ‘Spell’ talk scary moments, silly superstitions

Don’t you hate it when you’re eating with a stranger and it turns out they’re into cannibalism? Hey, happens to all of us eventually. Actually, it’s just one creepy angle of the new Halloween horror film “Spell,” and Alex Miranda talked with the stars about scary moments and silly superstitions.

The past comes back to poke you in the new horror movie “Spell.”

Omari Hardwick (as Marquis T. Woods ): “Where I grew up was another world from this one. My father was stuck in time a little bit, like superstitious.”

When Omari Hardwick’s character and his family crash land in rural Appalachia, he wakes up in the “care” of Loretta Devine’s Ms. Eloise, but this isn’t your typical bed and breakfast!

Loretta Devine (as Eloise): “I got big plans for you.”

Alex Miranda: “There’s this whole theme in the film about not escaping your childhood.”

Omari Hardwick: “When his wife asks him questions about his past, he goes, ‘Look, they were that. This is what they thought. I don’t really want to talk about it much. Let’s go to my father’s funeral and leave it at that.'”

But Eloise isn’t putting up with any of that big city attitude.

Loretta Devine: “He’s pretending that he’s better than everyone from this area, so she’s a little upset with him, and she thinks that he needs to be taught a few lessons, and by the time the movie ends, I think he’s learned quite a bit.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, I’d say so.”

But Omari, who’s a former college football star, isn’t all that unfamiliar with a little magic.

Alex Miranda: “Would you consider yourself a superstitious person? And if not, we all have something.”

Omari Hardwick: “I can’t not be as an athlete. There are definitely times that I wore the dirtiest socks known to man for like three weeks in a row because we didn’t lose the football game.”

“Spell” comes out this Friday before Halloween, but Loretta’s anxiety is already through the roof.

Alex Miranda: “What, really, in real life, what scares you?

Loretta Devine: “I am a scaredy cat. You turn the lights off, and I can get scared.”

And, I’m sorry, but I just couldn’t resist asking this question.

Alex Miranda: “If you could cast a spell on anyone or anything, what would it be?”

Loretta Devine: “It would be my husband! I just want him to be me for two days — OK, three!”

