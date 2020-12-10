Stars of Netflix’s ‘The Prom’ talk about all-American rite of passage, bloated egos

For many, it’s a night they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives, but for some, it’s a total nightmare. We’re talking about prom. Meryl Streep and James Corden star in a new musical that’s full of drama and laughter. Deco chatted with the stars of “The Prom.”

Nicole Kidman (as Angie Dickinson): “Oh, my gosh, check this out. It’s all over Twitter. She wanted to take her girlfriend to the high school prom.”

Meryl Streep (as Dee Dee Allen): “We have got to go down there.”

James Corden (as Barry Glickman): “Yes!”

Meryl Streep (as Dee Dee Allen): “Raise holy hell!”

When a high school in small town Indiana won’t allow a student to take her girlfriend to prom, Broadway stars Nicole Kidman, James Corden and Meryl Streep rush to her rescue in the new movie “The Prom,” based on the Broadway musical.

Meryl Streep (as Dee Dee Allen): “Where is my suite?”

Chet Dixon (as Motel Clerk): “We don’t have a suite.”

Meryl Streep (as Dee Dee Allen): (pulling out Tony Award) “Now do you have a suite?”

Meryl Streep: “She’s got a fairly inflated view of where she stands in the world, and yeah, that’s hilarious, but narcissism is funny. It just is, because it’s usually unearned.”

James Corden (as Barry Glickman): “What is this place? We’re all going to get stabbed and stuffed. You know that, right?”

Since the movie is about prom, we wanted to know if James went to his.

James Corden: “We don’t do it in Great Britain. It’s not something that we do, you know? Which, when I tell Americans that, their response is, they’re amazed I’ve even been able to live an adult life without such a thing.”

“The Prom” drops on Netflix this Friday.

