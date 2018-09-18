Stars of ‘Life Itself’ tell Deco about the movie set to give you all the feels

Romance. Heartbreak. Life and death. These are things the movie “Life Itself” explores, and there’s only one man who could try to tackle such serious issues. Completely unlicensed psychologist Chris Van Vliet is here with more.

The doctor is in. The movie spans generations and continents with storylines that tie in together.

We flew up to Toronto to explore “Life Itself” with the cast.

Olivia Wilde (as Abby): “Life itself tricks us. It misleads us. It paints one man a hero when he may well be a villain.”

Get ready for some serious feels.

“Life Itself” is a movie about love, pain and family told in multiple intertwining stories.

Jordana Rose (as young Abby): “I wanna live a big, great, fantastical life.”

The all-star cast includes Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Patinkin and Olivia Cooke.

We can’t tell you much about the plot without giving too much away, but Mandy is letting us know what we’re dealing with.

Mandy Patinkin: “Things are not always in our control. We have no idea what the next millisecond will hold for us, no matter how well the day is planned, and that there is something else in charge.”

Whoa — that’s deep.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde says shooting the movie has changed her perspective on life.

Olivia Wilde: “I look at my children differently, thinking what will their story be; how will they carry on my story? Also, it makes you less afraid of death, actually.”

Heavy stuff!

If you cry (and you probably will) blame the writer and director, who’s the same guy behind the super sentimental show, “This Is Us.”

Dan Fogelman: “I think our world is in desperate need of getting in touch with some stuff inside of them right now.”

Hey, man — if you say so.

Though to be clear, it’s not sadness that he’s aiming for.

Dan Fogelman: “Of the many things we have in the world, like positivity and emotion, is something we could use more of. And probably water, and ozone.”

Olivia Wilde: “Also some ozone.”

And that got us thinking: what supplies could we use during this movie?

Definitely tissues and Xanax, right?

Olivia Cooke: “Lets not medicate America even more! I think, a loved one.”

Mandy Patinkin: “Someone whose hand you wanna grab and knee you wanna put your hands into.”

Oscar Isaac (as Will): “Hey, are you pregnant?!”

Olivia Wilde (as Abby): “Surprise!”

“Life Itself” hits theaters this weekend.

It wouldn’t hurt to also bring a tissue. Even if you don’t cry, you may need to blow your nose.

