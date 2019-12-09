Stars of ‘Jumanji: The next level’ tell Deco who they’d bring back for a day

It’s time to get wild with The Rock and Kevin Hart. It looks like someone turned on that video game “Jumanji” again, and all hell has broken loose. “Jumanji: The Next Level” hits theaters this weekend, but it wasn’t just the cast who got stuck in a dangerous land.

Messing around in the control room and pressing a couple of buttons that shouldn’t be pressed gets you stuck in the video game called “Jumanji!” And we hear the only way to get out is to find the other players, and The Rock has gotta be, that way? Let’s find out!

OK, so maybe a bit dramatic, but in the spirit of “Jumanji: The Next Level,” the adventure comedy sequel where the “Jumanji” video game system is busted, and the characters have to survive another round of this dangerous virtual world but as the wrong avatars.

Alex Miranda: “If there’s anybody, living or dead, who you could be for one day, who would it be?”

Kevin Hart: “I’m going to go with my momma.”

Alex Miranda: “What do you think your mom would think of all of your incredible success?”

Kevin Hart: “I got a filthy mouth. She’s gonna tell me that, but she’s gonna be unbelievably proud, excited.”

Dwayne Johnson: “Falling in line too with Kevin, in the spirit of that, I’d probably go with my grandfather, Peter.”

Kevin Hart: “Oh!”

Dwayne Johnson: “He passed away when I was 10. You know, every time my mom always says all the time, ‘God, I wish he could see you now.'”

Wow, that was unexpectedly touching, and we’re still shook over the Dannys’ answers.

Danny DeVito: “Marilyn Monroe. You have to pick the right day! Not on that last day!”

Danny Glover: “Jimmy Hendrix.”

Danny DeVito: “Jimmy Hendrix! On the day that Suzy Creamcheese was plaster-casting Jimmy Hendrix.”

If you don’t know what he’s talking about, um, Google it, but rockstars are a recurring theme with this cast! Unless you ask Awkwafina.

Karen Gillan: “Whooo!”

Jack Black: “Kurt Kobain.”

Awkwafina: “Garfield.”

Alex Miranda: “Garfield?”

Jack Black: “The animated character?”

Awkwafina: “Loves lasagna.”

Jack Black: “The orange tabby?”

Awkwafina: “Yeah!”

Karen Gillan: “I’m going with Elvis Presley.”

And with that, this life-or-death game is complete. We can finally head back to SoFlo and out of the canyon in one piece! But just our luck, the only way out is down.

