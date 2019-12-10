Stars of ‘Jumanji’ sequel make next-level impression on red carpet — riding buggies

What’s it like to drive a dune buggy down the middle of Hollywood Boulevard? The cast of “Jumanji: The Next Level” found out at their movie premiere.

Now that’s how you make an entrance. The cast of “Jumanji: The Next Level” drove their way to the movie’s premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday night.

Awkwafina: “All right, here we go.”

I think that buggy may need a tune-up.

Cast (yelling in unison): “‘Jumanji: The Next Level!'”

Our hometown favorite, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was front and center, alongside his beautiful wife, Lauren Hashian.

Dwayne Johnson: “It is big, it is fun, it is adventure, and the truth is, and it’s not a hyperbole, but there’s nothing like it right now in theaters.”

The rocks BFF, Kevin Hart, thinks everything about the sequel is amazing.

Kevin Hart: “Just seeing the fans’ response, this is why you’re in the business, this is what you do it for. It’s an amazing, amazing night, amazing group of people, amazing cast, amazing crew.”

Also on the blue carpet, Awkwafina, who’s new to the cast.

Awkwafina: “In terms of the holidays, when you have a movie like this, it’s fun, but it also has a message, so it’s good.”

Back for part two?

Nick Jonas: “There’s no doubt that this will be one of those movies that connects with families and audiences of all ages.”

Jack Black: “If you loved the first ‘Jumanji,’ you’re gonna love-dy, love, loooove the new one. ‘Next Level!'”

Speaking of next level, the after party was packed with stars, too, as well as a PlayStation featuring all things “Jumanji,” proving this game is never really over.

