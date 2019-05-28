Stars of ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ talk about sequel to 2014 thriller

Chaos, destruction and all kinds of interesting creatures — but enough about South Beach on a holiday weekend. Hollywood looked at the 2014 “Godzilla” movie and thought, ‘Ya know what? This needs more CGI and more monsters,’ and they’re right. We went to LA to talk to the cast of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

Kyle Chandler (as Mark Russell): “My God…”

Bradley Whitford (as Dr. Rick Stanton): “…zilla.”

Hail to the king!

Godzilla is back for more fire-breathing destruction in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and this time, he’s got a bunch of enemies.

Kyle Chandler (as Mark Russell): “How many of these things are there?”

Character in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”: “Seventeen … and counting.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (as Chief Warrant Officer Barnes): “That’s messed up.”

He may be a giant radioactive lizard, but Godzilla is also Earth’s best chance at surviving this multi-monster attack.

Lending him a hand is a human cast that includes Millie Bobby Brown, who between this and “Stranger Things,” can’t seem to stay away from monsters.

Millie Bobby Brown: “Oh, I really can’t. They’re irresistible! I love the mythology. I love the special effects.”

Speaking of which, this CGI is incredible.

As cool as it is to watch on the big screen, imagine being an actor using props on set, and then seeing the finished product.

Vera Farmiga: “Mind blowing.”

Kyle Chandler: “It’s like seeing it for a second time because the first time you’ve got your own movie that you’re making when you’re working with the tape and the tennis balls.”

There is one other monster in the movie that’s team Godzilla — Mothra!

She’ll fight for and protect Godzilla at all costs.

We asked the cast who the Mothra in their life is.

Millie Bobby Brown: “I would say my little sister.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr: “My mom. Our family is a bunch of monsters, and thus by her being the queen of these monsters, it has to be my mom.”

Thomas Middleditch: “I, uh, would love to have a Mothra in my life. That’d be really cool. That’d be really neat. That’s cool. Really cool answer, dude.”

Wow. Pour one out for Thomas Middleditch.

The most improbable thing in this movie — and that’s saying a lot — is that some people actually survive.

We had to get some tips to making it through a global catastrophe.

Kyle Chandler: “Stay in the woods!”

Vera Farmiga: “Befriend what you think might be the enemy.”

Or to put it another way…

Ken Watanabe, actor: “Just luck. Yeah.”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” hits theaters Friday.

