Abigail Cowen stars in “Redeeming Love.”

It’s the story of love and perseverance during California’s gold rush, as a young couple navigates the harsh realities of the time.

We don’t want to give too much away, because it sounds miserable.

Cowen plays Angel in the film based on the Francine Rivers novel.

Abigail Cowen: “I read the script, and I was just like, ‘This, I have to play this. I have to play this this woman.’ I feel such a huge responsibility to the story as well. I was just drawn to Angel’s strength and all the hardships that she went through.”

Nina Dobrev: “It was such a beautiful story, that is so important, and you know, difficult at times, but through hardship we learned a lot of lessons, and my character most definitely had a lot of love and unconditional love for her daughter.”

Eric Dane: “I get to play this role that’s, you know, uh, as devious and twisted and just off-putting as it gets.”

Famke Janssen: “We filmed it in South Africa, and they had to build a town. Whereas, you know, some of the other parts that I’ve played, like, or in the ‘X-Men’ franchise or any of those where you literally have nothing to play off other than a green screen to be given so much as an actor where you have everything around. You don’t have to imagine anything. You’re there. You’re living it.”

