Stars of Fox’s ‘LA’s Finest,’ ‘Filthy Rich’ dish on new shows ahead of premieres

Two new shows, two epic prime-time premieres. A whole lot of action, melodrama and woman power! “L.A.’s Finest” and “Filthy Rich” both debut tonight. The stars are dishing with Deco.

Ernie Hudson (as Joseph Burnett): “People are dangerous.”

Gabrielle Union (as Syd Burnett): “Yeah? Me, too.”

Jessica Alba (as Nancy McKenna): “Daaaaaamn! It’s a party in here!”

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are L.A.’s finest … and this isn’t your run-of-the-mill buddy cop action series.

Gabrielle Union: “We were very purposeful in how we created the show, so we could be something we’ve never seen before, which is having two women of color as the leads of the show.”

They play LAPD detectives Syd Burnett and Nancy McKenna.

Jessica Alba (as Nancy McKenna): “I’m not playing good cop tonight.”

Gabrielle Union (as Syd Burnett): “Bad girls?”

Jessica Alba (as Nancy McKenna): “Yep.”

Gabby’s character is actually from “Bad Boys 2”, so “L.A.’s Finest” is kind of a spin-off, with total girl power.

Jessica Alba: “We don’t need a guy to save us. We save each other, and I think that is a great lesson for guys to see, for girls to see, for kids to see.”

Kim Cattrall (as Margaret Monreaux): “Why is everyone so determined to burn our company to the ground? I’m gonna remind them who I was before all this, and who I still am.”

Meet Margaret Monreaux. She’s the matriarch of a wholesome Southern family that runs a Christian television network.

Cranston Johnson (as Luke Taylor): “Fraud, money laundering and murder.”

Corey Cott (as Eric Monreaux): “That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

OK, kidding, they’re clearly not wholesome at all, but they are filthy rich.

Star Kim Cattrall told deco why use the “f” word.

Kim Cattrall: “Everybody has a secret, or more than one secret. and some of them are filthy secrets. The biggest secret is the filthiest of all.”

The series starts with Margaret’s husband suspiciously dying, leaving her to manage the family business and chaos that ensues.

Steve Harris (as Franklin Lee): “He said planes don’t just fall out of the sky.”

Kim Cattrall (as Margaret Monreaux): “They do if God wants them to.”

Kim says we’ve never seen a show or family quite like this one on TV.

Kim Cattrall: “I just was really excited by the fact that it was unknown territory, so we were going to kind of claim it and make it our own.”

Handling the drama with Margaret is the family attorney, played by Steve Harris.

Steve thinks this is the perfect show for the rough year we’re all having.

Steve Harris: “You can go, ‘Man, my life is bad; money ain’t gonna fix it, though, because their life is crazy!”

Corey Cott (as Eric Monreaux): “You have lost your damn mind!”

Olivia Macklin (as Becky Monreaux): “Your mom’s a [expletive].”

The series premiere of “L.A.’s Finest” airs at 8 p.m., followed by the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” right here on 7.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.