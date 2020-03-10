Stars of Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ walk red carpet at world premiere

If “Mulan” is one of your favorite animated films from back in the day, you’re gonna be pleasantly surprised by the new movie. In fact, the cast says you’ll love it as much as the first. Deco has the deets from the movie’s red carpet premiere.

The glitz and glamour of “Mulan” took over Hollywood, Monday night.

Crystal Liu Yifei, actress: “I think this role and this movie, with its energy, is going to open up people’s imagination.”

The cast of the film walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

Jason Scott Lee, actor: “The filming was a long process, and it was a lot of hard work and it’s just great to be here to celebrate the opening and let everyone see what we did.”

Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Mulan” is based on its animated film from 1998. It’s about an honored warrior who’s sick. His daughter secretly steps in to take his place on the battlefield.

Tzi Ma, actor: “To be able to sit in the theater and have this amazing magical mystery tour is remarkable.”

Ron Yuan, actor: “‘Mulan’ has a lot of fans and has a huge following, so I’m really excited to be a part of that.”

The budget of “Mulan” was massive: $200 million, the most expensive Disney remake in history.

Yoson An, actor: “When we finally saw it come together, it was like wow, you can really see all the hard work, the passion and love really come alive on screen.”

Donny Yen, actor: “This is about a Chinese folk story, and it’s represented in the most beautiful and profound way for Chinese culture, and as a Chinese actor, I feel really proud to be a part of this.”

Its theme, believing in yourself, is universal.

Legendary actor Jet Li agrees. The star proudly brought his daughters to the premiere for that very reason.

Jet Li, actor: “Everyone in the world will love the movie. I love it because I have two Mulans at home.”

Disney’s live-action “Mulan” begins bringing honor to us all on March 27.

