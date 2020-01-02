Stars of ‘Deputy’ talk with Deco ahead of season premiere

The boots. The badge. The butt-kicking. Stephen Dorff is ready to ride over law and disorder. His new show, “Deputy,” is the most highly anticipated new series of the season, and the stars are giving us a sneak peek before Thursday’s big premiere.

Character in “Deputy”: “That’s it. You’re the new sheriff of Los Angeles County.”

Stephen Dorff (as Bill Hollister): “You’re fired.”

There’s a new sheriff kicking butt and taking names on Fox’s modern cop drama, “Deputy.”

Stephen Dorff: “It’s a kick-[expletive] show about a deputy, you know, putting away bad guys, and uh, doing the right thing.”

Dorff is the man in charge, playing Bill Hollister, an old west-style cop unexpectedly promoted to Los Angeles County Sheriff when the current one dies of a heart attack.

Stephen Dorff: “It’ll be a lot of action — a lot. A lot of stuff I haven’t done before. Horse, horseback, and, uh, you know, hanging out of helicopters, machine guns.”

Yara Martinez: “He’s a fifth-generation lawman, but he’s used to being in the street and kicking down doors and just, you know, being with like, the people and all of sudden he finds himself in this political position.”

Yara Martinez plays Dorff’s wife, a head trauma surgeon who understands it ain’t easy to be in a position like his.

Yara Martinez: “In the beginning of the show, she’s telling him he was made for this, that he can actually change the world, that she completely believes in him. Stuff happens through the episode. Some bad guys get involved and the deputy, and like, one of the villains of our show, end up in the hospital, and my character has to make the choice.”

The cast is excited to kick off the new year by getting real and taking fans on a wild ride.

Brian Van Holt: “You feel like you’re actually, you know, inside the show with these characters. It’s pretty raw.”

Stephen Dorff: “It’s a little more gritty, I think, than what you normally see on network TV. A little bit more real.”

Stop! In the name of the law and entertainment ’cause the series premiere of “Deputy” is coming up at 9 p.m. right here on 7.

