Stars of cosmetics biz comedy ‘Like a Boss’ dish on friendships, what makes a family

In the immortal words of Rick Ross, “Who you suckas think you’re tripping with? Yes, I’m the boss.” Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek all have the boss mindset in their new comedy. The ladies are telling Deco all about it.

Tiffany Haddish (as Mia Carter): “Oh, I’m so glad I be plankin’! I’m sorry, white lady, if I die on you today!”

The cosmetics industry is cray! Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne are finding that out for themselves in “Like a Boss.”

Salma Hayek (as Claire Luna): “If you wanna be a businesswoman, you’re gonna have to act like a boss.”

The two star as BFFs who run their own business together. They’re what you’d call each other’s “ride or die.”

Tiffany Haddish: “They ride or die. We in this ‘Thelma and Louise’ style. Let’s go.”

Rose Byrne: “Yeah, ‘Thelma and Louise.’ That’s a good template.”

Tiffany Haddish: “Y’all might go to jail together, ya feel me? Y’all might have to commit some crimes together.”

Their business is in financial trouble, so they make a deal with a major player in the cosmetic industry … who ends up just stealing their ideas.

She’s played by Salma Hayek.

Tiffany Haddish (as Mia Carter): “You don’t have to worry your pretty little head.”

Salma Hayek (as Claire Luna): “My head is not little. It’s just that my breasts are humongous.”

Salma Hayek: “She thinks she cannot do wrong, and sometimes it’s liberating to go to that level of delusion, you know? And just like that ‘I love me’ kind of a thing.”

The movie turns into a hilarious back-and-forth battle for control of the company.

The ladies really love the story because it’s unapologetically female.

Rose Byrne: “I loved that they weren’t talking about guys and breaking up with people. It was an emotional roller coaster about their friendship and about the family you choose.”

Tiffany Haddish: “This was something that really resonated with me, because I feel like my friends have gotten me through some of the hardest moments of my existence.”

What about her family?!

Tiffany Haddish: “My family has been no f– I’m just playing. I love them, but they get on my nerves.”

Natasha Rothwell (as Jill): “Here ya go, honey. It’s goat’s milk, so it’ll coat the throat.”

* Mia spits it out. *

“Like a Boss” opens in theaters Friday.

