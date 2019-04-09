Stars of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ gather in LA to talk about new movie

Crazy paparazzi aside, these next few days are gonna be intense for Scarlett Johansson and her co-stars. But they did they manage to sit down and talk about what it’s been like now that the end is near.

Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark/Iron Man): “If you find this recording, don’t feel bad about this. Part of the journey is the end.”

Another day on planet Earth means another look at the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame.”

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow): “Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do. He wiped out 50% of all living creatures.”

Marvel Studios released a new clip of the movie over the weekend.

Some say the scene had way too many spoilers in it.

Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow): “Even if there’s a small chance to undo this, we owe it to everyone who’s not in this room to try.”

But that’s not all.

Moderator (at “Avengers: Endgame” press conference): “Post snap, there are a few empty seats.”

The cast gathered for some global press in L.A., and, there were empty seats.

Remember this?

Some of our favorites turned to dust in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The empty seats were a tribute, and while the endgame is near, the cast likes to use the word “surreal.”

Paul Rudd: “It is so surreal and profound and incredible to be a part of it. It’s amazing to meet so many people who are so passionate about it.”

Brie Larson: “There’s no other word I can use to describe it except surreal, and I’m super excited for this to come out, mostly just so I can talk about it. I want to be able to talk about my experience.”

When it comes to being a part of Marvel movie history, the actors can’t believe their luck.

Scarlett Johansson: “It’s just grown beyond my wildest dreams. I could never have imagined where this would take us, us and all of us. It’s been quite a journey.”

Chris Hemsworth: “The fact that we are all willing to be open to what new possibilities lie ahead of these franchises and these characters has been a pretty remarkable journey.”

How will it all end?

We’re guessing on a good note.

Although, when it comes to a 22-film Marvel Cinematic movie climax, one can never be so sure.

Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark/Iron Man): “Whatever it takes.”

“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters on April 26.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.