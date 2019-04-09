Stars of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ gather in LA to talk about new movie

Crazy paparazzi aside, these next few days are gonna be intense for Scarlett Johansson and her co-stars. But they did they manage to sit down and talk about what it’s been like now that the end is near.
Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark/Iron Man): “If you find this recording, don’t feel bad about this. Part of the journey is the end.”
Another day on planet Earth means another look at the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame.”
Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow): “Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do. He wiped out 50% of all living creatures.”
Marvel Studios released a new clip of the movie over the weekend.
Some say the scene had way too many spoilers in it.
Scarlett Johansson (as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow): “Even if there’s a small chance to undo this, we owe it to everyone who’s not in this room to try.”
But that’s not all.
Moderator (at “Avengers: Endgame” press conference): “Post snap, there are a few empty seats.”
The cast gathered for some global press in L.A., and, there were empty seats.
Remember this?
Some of our favorites turned to dust in “Avengers: Infinity War.”
The empty seats were a tribute, and while the endgame is near, the cast likes to use the word “surreal.”
Paul Rudd: “It is so surreal and profound and incredible to be a part of it. It’s amazing to meet so many people who are so passionate about it.”
Brie Larson: “There’s no other word I can use to describe it except surreal, and I’m super excited for this to come out, mostly just so I can talk about it. I want to be able to talk about my experience.”
When it comes to being a part of Marvel movie history, the actors can’t believe their luck.
Scarlett Johansson: “It’s just grown beyond my wildest dreams. I could never have imagined where this would take us, us and all of us. It’s been quite a journey.”
Chris Hemsworth: “The fact that we are all willing to be open to what new possibilities lie ahead of these franchises and these characters has been a pretty remarkable journey.”
How will it all end?
We’re guessing on a good note.
Although, when it comes to a 22-film Marvel Cinematic movie climax, one can never be so sure.
Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark/Iron Man): “Whatever it takes.”
“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters on April 26.
