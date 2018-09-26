Some of us believe in Bigfoot … but does Bigfoot believe in us? That’s the question asked by the movie “Smallfoot.” Chris Van Vliet put on his size 12 shoes and hung with the stars.

Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya and Common all lend their voices to this animated flick, and when I sat down with them in Los Angeles, things got very animated.

Channing Tatum (as Migo): “The Smallfoot is a terrifying creature with amazingly small feet. I saw one.”

That’s Migo, a Yeti voiced by Channing Tatum. Smallfoot, better known as humans, are a thing of folklore to Yeti — kind of like how Bigfoot is to us.

Zendaya (as Meechee): “The Scroll of Invisible Wisdom. Just imagine the amazing stuff they put on here.”

But everything changes the day that Migo runs into a real life Smallfoot, voiced by James Corden.

Channing Tatum (as Migo): “Hi, I’m…”

James Corden (as Percy): “It’s a Yeti, its a Yeti.”

Channing Tatum (as Migo): “You’re adorable.”

Chris Van Vliet: “In the movie, the Yetis don’t quite understand the humans, and the humans don’t quite understand the Yetis because of some misconceptions. What are the biggest misconceptions that people have about the business that you guys are in?”

Channing Tatum: “That we’re cool or that we’re smart.”

James Corden: “That’s not something that I’ve ever — I’ve never really had that.”

Seeing a Smallfoot is huge news for the Yeti village, but the Stonekeeper, voiced by rapper Common, doesn’t want the word getting out for fear that it might cause chaos.

Common (as Stonekeeper): “Migo, you will be banished from the village until you are ready to tell us the truth.”

Channing Tatum (as Migo): “I know what I saw, and I’m going to prove it.”

Common: “I had to get past any inhibitions. When it’s time to get into these things, you can’t try to be cool in an animated film. This is for all ages, but it has to resonate with the kids.”

The movie’s message is about being true to yourself, no matter what other people say.

Chris Van Vliet: “Channing, we see your character goes to great lengths to basically prove himself right here. What’s the furthest you’ve gone to either get a role or to get in character for a role?”

Channing Tatum: “One of my first movies was ‘She’s the Man.’ I completely lied and said I could play soccer or football, and I’m really not. I’ve never played.”

James Corden: “I can beat that. On my résumé, I used to have that I was an accomplished horse rider. So listen to this: I auditioned for a film, and it went well, and they said, ‘We just want you to come back tomorrow and do some work with the horse.’ I’m not joking. It took me 35 seconds to lose that part because I couldn’t get my other leg over the horse.”

“Smallfoot” stomps into theaters this weekend.

