Stars, movies and reveals highlight this year’s San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel’s Phase Four looks promising, but Marvel didn’t stop at just announcing movie titles at San Diego Comic-Con. There was also a shocking reveal.

Taika Waititi, director: “It introduces, for the first time, female Thor.”

Make way, Chris Hemsworth. There’s a new Thor in town.

Taika Waititi: “There’s only one person who could play that role. Natalie Portman.”

It’s hammer time for Natalie’s Jane Foster, but what does that mean for Chris?

We’ll find out in 2021.

Anna Shaffer (as Triss): “So that’s all life is to you? Monsters and money?”

Henry Cavill (as Geralt of Rivia): “It’s all it needs to be.”

A totally ripped Henry Cavill is giving a first look at “The Witcher.”

The trailer premiered over the weekend.

Netflix hopes to use this to fill the “Game of Thrones” void.

Maisie Williams: “I’m sure she’s having a wonderful time, like Dora the Explorer.”

Speaking of “Game of Thrones,” Maisie Williams and some of the cast stopped by Comic-Con to talk about the final season and meet fans.

Jacob Anderson, who played Grey Worm, felt right at home.

He suited up and found a guy dressed like him.

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “Sup?”

You never know who you’re standing next to at Comic-Con!

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Schwartz also went undercover and had a blast.

These guys even did multiple costume changes.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (as Lee Scoresby): “Lee Scoresby. I can fight, and I can fly.”

When Lin wasn’t hitting the convention floor, he was helping promote HBO’s “His Dark Materials.”

It’s a new fantasy series that takes place in a world where humans all have animal companions.

Character in “Veronica Mars”: “Line one, Miss Mars.”

Kristen Bell (as Veronica Mars): “Thanks, darling. Coffee black.”

Sometimes, you don’t have to wait for a good thing.

The cast of Hulu’s “Veronica Mars” revival stopped by Comic-Con, and Kristen Bell decided it was a good time to ask for a birthday gift.

Kristen Bell: “I want it on the internet right now for my birthday, Hulu. Can I do that?”

Announcer: “I have confirmation that Hulu just launched all eight episodes.”

Best birthday ever, but it didn’t stop there for Kristen because even celebs get starstruck when they spot Lin.

Kristen Bell: “He’s talking to me, and i can’t hear him.”

See, kids?

Comic-Con dreams do come true.

