Stars attend Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show during New York Fashion Week

Ashlee Simpson is great, but she’s far from the biggest musical act to hit up New York Fashion Week. That honor goes to Rihanna, who packed an arena for an epic 40-minute fashion show. Deco’s sharpest dressed man, Chris Van Vliet, is here with a look.

I mean, most fashion shows are like 10-ish minutes. This was 40 minutes of cat-walking, concerts and dancing, and the guest list was red hot!

A star-studded red carpet for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie show. This is the event at New York Fashion Week.

Rihanna: “Savage X is a brand that represents inclusivity. It represents women who are empowered women, who may not have always felt as confident as they should.”

Here’s a look at last year’s show. This year’s will stream on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20. It’s equal parts runway show, concert and dance party.

Fat Joe: The set looks amazing, and I can’t wait ’til y’all see it. I’m honored to be a part of this.”

Rihanna transformed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn into her own intimate world with some of the biggest stars on stage and in the audience.

Cara Delevingne: “I am so, so excited. You have no idea. As a friend, as a big fan of just everything that she’s doing with all of this, it’s incredible.”

Big Sean: “She’s an icon. It’s crazy all that she’s done, and she’s still so young. It’s mind-blowing to see.”

Rihanna says Savage X Fenty is all about women empowerment.

Rihanna: “Women feeling confident and sexy in whatever skin that they own. Whether it’s black, white, thicker, skinnier, it doesn’t really matter. I want them to feel sexy in whatever body that they own.”

This was the second year for the Savage X Fenty show, but it won’t be the last.

Rihanna: “I don’t want to stop it. I want to do this every year now.”

You can catch Rihanna’s full show when it drops on Amazon Prime TV next Friday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.