(WSVN) - Great news for “Star Wars” fans!

Filming for “Episode IX” officially wrapped up.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

Director J.J. Abrams posted an image of actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac while embracing on a desert landscape set, Friday.

The film will now go into post-production.

The last edition of the saga hits theaters this December.

