Star-studded MTV Movie Awards honors the best in Hollywood

Unless a teen mom puts out an album, MTV doesn’t play much music. So last night the “M” in MTV stood for “movies. They held their movie and TV awards, and Hollywood’s hottest and prettiest were on parade. Chris Van Vliet, who actually started his career on MTV2 in Canada, is here with a wrap up.

The MTV awards are great, not only because they hand out gold plated popcorn as a prize, but because you never know what the winners might say or do when they get on stage.

Tiffany Haddish: “I’m a movie star. I do what I do.”

The night was hosted by actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, who, at one point, donned a replica version of Meghan Markle’s wedding gown — complete with this massive veil.

Tiffany Haddish: “She’s from my hood. I had to represent.”

Chadwick Boseman was a big winner, winning for Best Performance in a movie and for Best Hero categories.

Chadwick acknowledged a real-life hero when he accepted the Best Hero award. Presenting his popcorn to James Shaw Jr., the man who stopped a gunman inside a Tennessee Waffle House.

Chadwick Boseman: “So, this is going to live at your house.”

His movie, “Black Panther” also took home the statue for Best Movie.

Boseman’s co-star Michael B. Jordan won for Best Villain — and took this jab at Roseanne Bar.

Michael B. Jordan: “I’m shocked that I won this award for Best Villain, you know, I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag.”

Chris Pratt was honored with the MTV Generation Award, and used part of his acceptance speech to deliver this message.

Chris Pratt: “God is real, God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do.”

Amandla Stenberg: “And the best show is … ‘Stranger Things.'”

The teen actors all gathering on stage, but actress Millie Bobby Brown was noticeably absent, not attending due to a knee injury.

When the 14-year-old won her own award for Best Performance in a show, she delivered her acceptance speech via satellite and shared a powerful anti-bullying message.

Millie Bobby Brown: “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it and neither should any of you.”

The show was a huge hit. Ratings were up 21 percent from last year.

