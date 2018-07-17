Star-studded ‘Mamma Mia’ cast take over London premiere

The last few days have been a little bit crazy. We were in Paris with Tom Cruise in front of the Eiffel Tower for the world premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

From there we took the train to London for the world premiere of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” where we talked with Cher.

I just got back to Miami, but my body has absolutely no idea what time it is.

It may have been daytime, but the stars were out in London at the world premiere of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Lily James: “Oh, it’s all a bit wild. It’s just like, I’m overwhelmed.”

Colin Firth: “It has a strong feeling of a family reunion about it.”

Amanda Seyfried (as Sophie): “I have never felt closer to mom. I’m in the exact same place she was all those years ago.”

The movie takes us back to the Greek islands where Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, wants to learn more about her three dads.

The movie switches between present day and 1979 where we see a young version of Meryl Streep’s character Donna, played by Lily James.

Lily James: “I had the most incredible opportunity to study her, watch her and gain from the most sensational character that she created.”

Lily James (as Young Donna): “This whole place is incredible.”

At the core of this movie is the sense of family — not just on screen but for the audience too.

Amanda Seyfried: “It really brings people together. This movie is a musical with Abba music. It’s impossible not to want to get up and dance and feel liberated.”

Cher (as Ruby Sheridan): “Let’s get the party started.”

Amanda Seyfried (as Sophie): “Grandma you weren’t invited.”

Cher (as Ruby Sheridan): “That’s the best kind of party, little girl.”

The movie itself is fun, but all anyone wanted to talk about on the red carpet was Cher, who steals the show.

Cher: “I loved the first movie, and I thought it’d be fun to play Meryl’s mother.”

And Cher sums up exactly why she thinks you should see “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Cher: “It’s just fun, and you’re just part of it. They’re having fun, we’re having fun and the audience is having fun.”

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” sings its way into theaters this Friday.

