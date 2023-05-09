Why did the mermaid swim across the ocean? To get to the other tide. Actually, I think she was trying to get to the world premiere of The Little Mermaid, which made a real star-studded splash in Tinseltown.

Don’t worry, Ariel.

You don’t have to go far to be where the people are.

Because they all showed up for the world premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid in LA. I mean, check out Offset and his two little princesses.

Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, hit up the blue carpet looking like mermaid royalty. Guess Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula hasn’t given her her voice back because we didn’t hear from her.

But we did catch up with Melissa.

Melissa McCarthy: “Just to finally get it to people and kind of share the joy, it’s everything we wanted it to be. And just to be here doing it and see everybody here, we’re out, we’re together. It’s wonderful.”

Awkwafina voices Scuttle, her seagull pal.

Awkwafina: “I love Scuttle. Scuttle’s one of my favorite dude, yeah ever. This is a rare dream role for me for sure, yeah.”

While Jacob Tremblay and Daveed Diggs respectively bring Flounder and Sebastian to life.

Jacob Tremblay: “I’m really happy and I’m really proud of it. I think it’s fantastic and I can’t wait to watch it again with everyone’s like reaction in the audience.”

Daveed Diggs: “We got to spend so much time together, so we really got to become like a cast and a company and play off each other in a way that when doing voice work, you normally don’t get to do.”

It wouldn’t be The Little Mermaid without King Triton and Javier Bardem feels fin-tastic about playing him.

Javier Bardem: “I feel like blessed to be part of that, as I feel blessed to be part of this today and being in a movie such as this because I think the movie is gonna melt a lot of hearts.”

