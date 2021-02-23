Star-studded cast of ‘Dune’ hope to break sci-fi novel’s film curse

The famous science fiction novel “Dune” has a long history of never panning out on the big, or small, screen. Projects either never finished, or were poo-poo’d by critics and audiences, but could the new star-studded version finally break the curse? Witch doctor Alex Miranda is here with more.

Girls, this massive new movie reportedly cost $200 million to make, so no expense was spared — except maybe for the comfort of the stars, who really had to rough it out in the desert.

This all-star cast and these jaw-dropping visuals…

It’s all out of this world in “Dune,” the latest film adaptation of the beloved science-fiction novel. Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides, who moves to the only planet in the universe with “the spice,” a substance that extends human life and gives you superhuman abilities, but it’s no paradise.

Timothée Chalamet (as Paul Atreides): “I know you.”

The story is so complex, it’s being split into two movies, but Timothée says what it’s about is also sorta simple when you think about it.

Timothée Chalamet: “What all 15, 16, 17, 18 year olds go through, which is just that growing up is hard. There is a lesson and a metaphor in this movie for everyone.”

Zendaya plays Chani, who’s giving Paul the side-eye at first.

Zendaya: “She’s tough, you know. She’s a warrior. She’s native to this planet. This is all she knows, so this other kid coming in, she’s not really feeling it.”

These A-list stars were really out in the hot and harsh Jordan desert. Like Javier Bardem, who said his special-made suit made it a tad more tolerable.

Javier Bardem: “Once you wore them, you were free to move, and there was kind of a cool, fresh breeze inside the suit.”

Although, Oscar Issac, who plays Paul’s father, says…

Oscar Isaac: “I didn’t get that model of suit.”

And tough guy Jason Momoa added a little more detail.

Jason Momoa: “Mine would hold a bowl of me like soup.”

Jason is Duncan Idaho, AKA…

Jason Momoa: “Basically the greatest fighter in the [expletive] world.”

OK, go on, Jason.

Jason Momoa: “This film set the bar for how I want my career to go. I learned so much every day.”

But could any of these guys survive “Dune?”

Javier Bardem: “No way, not me.”

You’re going to have to wait for this one.

“Dune” is slated for this October in theaters and HBO Max.

