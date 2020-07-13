Star of ‘Relic’ says movie’s haunted house chills are rooted in real-life horrors

Don’t you hate it when you’re hanging out with your family and the ghosts that haunt your house decide to horn in? Happens to me all the time. It also happens to Emily Mortimer in her new horror drama “Relic.”

Emily Mortimer (as Kay): “Mom, what is it?”

Robyn Nevin (as Edna): “It’s here.”

Is girl power any match for ghost power? “Relic” centers around three generations of women and an eerie presence that starts to take over the eldest’s house.

The film is a twist on a haunted house movie, also serving as a metaphor for dementia.

Emily Mortimer (as Kay): “Mom!”

Emily Mortimer: “It’s wild. It is sad and heartbreaking, but it’s also beautiful and kind of cathartic, and by the end of it, you really feel like you’ve gone through something incredibly intense.”

Star Emily Mortimer spoke about how horror films have a unique way of exploring topics like this.

Emily Mortimer: “I think if you just had a straight drama about that same subject, it would be so heavy as to be almost impossible to kind of take on, whereas this is — it’s a ride, it’s a wild ride, as well as, really, a movie that’s saying something very deep and very beautiful about life and death.”

The indie flick also has plenty of jump scares, which she admits isn’t her thing.

Emily Mortimer: “Even going into a haunted house in a fairground or something, I get really, like, I really get scared, and I don’t find it the kind of fear where it’s pleasurable. I think some people really love being scared.”

Robyn Nevin (as Edna): “I can see you.”

Emily Mortimer: “I did love watching this movie, and it made me think I should probably watch more horror films, because I think they can be really cathartic.”

“Relic” is now available to stream On Demand.

