Stars of ‘Black Panther’ hit the purple carpet for film’s premiere

With an amazing cast and a great storyline, “Black Panther” is set to make history. If it dominates the box office as predicted, there’s going to be a new superhero in town. The cast of the movie celebrated their soon-to-be hit at its worldwide premiere.

The wait is almost over.

“Black Panther” is in theaters in just a few weeks. The cast celebrated the movie’s worldwide premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles.

Chadwick Boseman: “It’s not just a movie. It’s become its own thing. It’s a movement. People are excited about the cultural aspect of it. People are excited about seeing something new. They’re excited because they don’t know what this is going to be.”

After the death of his father, Chadwick Boseman’s character returns to Wakanda to become king.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o stars too. She says she loved working alongside a cast of such diverse actors.

Lupita Nyong’o, actress: “We had a cast of black people from all around the world. We had Germany and the U.K. and Canada and Nigeria and Ghana and South Africa.”

It’s definitely Daniel Kaluuya’s year. The actor’s been nominated for his role in “Get Out” at every major awards show, and now this…

Daniel Kaluuya, actor: “You feel like you’re doing something that’s never been done before. I’ve never seen an African superhero movie. I’ve never seen the imagery that we were having and the stuff that we were doing, so I was so excited to be a part of that.”

Two Hollywood heavy hitters say the film is history in the making, and they couldn’t be more proud.

Forest Whitaker, actor: “So powerful, the opportunity to see this movie come out, and then to see everybody celebrating already. We already celebrating. I was celebrating the first time I saw the first clip of it.”

Angela Bassett, actress: “I have been waiting for this day. I’ve been waiting, as have all the fans, you know, all the comic book aficionados.”

Director Ryan Coogler says he worked so hard on the film, he can barely process that it’s actually about to open to fans everywhere.

Ryan Coogler: “I haven’t really processed this. We really just finished the movie very recently. In some ways, we are still working on it, you know what I mean?”

“Black Panther” opens in theaters everywhere Feb. 16.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.