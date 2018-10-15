Halloween is right around the corner, and what better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by catching up with one of the biggest horror icons of all time? The new movie, simply titled “Halloween,” shows us what Michael Myers has been up to lately. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet flew to Los Angeles to chat with the cast.

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Laurie Strode): “He waited for this night. He’s waited for me. I’ve waited for him.”

And “Halloween” fans have been waiting for this for 40 years. Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode, and she wants revenge on Michael Myers.

Chris Van Vliet: “I want to take you back 40 years. When you first read the script for ‘Halloween,’ what did you think of it?”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “That was the biggest part I had ever auditioned for, and when I landed the role, of course, it was the most well-rounded character that I may have ever played, ever.”

This is a direct sequel to the 1978 film, which means we have to pretend that all the other “Halloween” movies since the original — and there have been nine of them — didn’t happen. Michael Myers has been locked up in an institution for the last 40 years, but guess what: The bus he’s riding in during a transfer crashes. And guess what again: He escapes!

Are you ready for one more? It’s Halloween night!

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Laurie Strode): “He’s here.”

John Carpenter, who was the mastermind behind the original “Halloween,” says these movies work for one very specific reason.

John Carpenter: “Real life is scarier than movies. It just is.”

Chris Van Vliet: “But if real life is the scariest, how much of real life was in the films you were making back then?”

John Carpenter: “The audience doesn’t want to see real life, man. This is accentuated, heightened life. It’s a roller coaster.”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ character has been preparing for Michael’s escape for the last 40 years. In fact, she wanted it to happen. Why?

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Laurie Strode): “So I can kill him.”

Chris Van Vliet: “How menacing is Michael Myers, the character, when you’re on set with him?”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “There’s something inhuman and yet human, and very enigmatic, and you can’t tell if it’s human, but he’s not a robot.”

David Gordon Green directs this and scares the crap out of us, so I wanted to know.

Chris Van Vliet: “The movie obviously plays on our fears, does it very well. What scares you?”

David Gordon Green: “What scares me? Cats.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What? Why?”

David Gordon Green: “Michael Myers is a cat. To me, he has these very gentle considerations that may be deadly. I never trust what they’re doing, because they look at me with that little tilt of the head, that little curiosity.”

“Halloween” spooks its way into theaters Friday, Oct. 19.

