Stand out in eco-friendly swimwear while beautifying the planet

Finally! Plastic you’re supposed to put in the ocean, and you can go in with it because a South Florida company is turning bottles into bathing suits.

The look is different, and the material is different, because this is a different kind of swimwear.

Michael Szklaver: “Mavrans is a clothing line made out of recycled water bottles. We add stretch, so it’s really comfortable. And we incorporate fun Miami prints so you’re the limelight of the party.”

That’s right: recyclable swimwear!

We checked it out poolside at the beautiful Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club on Collins Avenue.

It turns out, recycled plastic is pretty easy to turn into a swimsuit.

Michael Szklaver: “Once they melt it, they add the stretch into it. Then we just print it, cut it.”

The stretchiness is the key, because as they say: It’s important to feel comfortable in the swim you’re in.

That’s the saying, right?

Gabriella Souzima, model: “It feels like it’s hugging my body. Not all of my bathing suits are form-fitted like this, so I actually appreciate the material.”

Fabio Furones, model: “It stretches perfectly, especially around the thighs and the arms. So I think that it’s the perfect bathing suit.”

When it comes to the different styles, they all share a theme: Miami.

Michael Szklaver: “They incorporate tropical prints, such as pineapple, flamingos. It’s very Art Deco. We incorporated that kind of look.”

Gabriella Souzima: “It’s very unique, and very Miami, South Florida, South Beach. If you’re at a pool party, you’re definitely gonna stand out.”

Every piece, top or bottom, is $79.

That’s the cost of not only personal beauty, but keeping planet earth beautiful, too.

Fabio Furones: “Who wouldn’t want to be environmentally-friendly and look good at the same time?”

Actually, that was just a preview of the women’s swimsuits. They’ll be available in a few weeks.

FOR MORE INFO:

Mavrans

https://mavrans.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.