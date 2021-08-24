Hair trends are always changing because, according to my momma, it’s cheaper to change your hair than your husband, but forget being pretty in pink, it’s all about looking powerful in purple right now.

Color your world and your hair!

Purple is totally popping right now!

Veronica Inness, co-owner, Epitome Hair Studio: “All different varieties of purple ranging from light to dark and lavender and so on.”

And for good reason too!

Veronica Inness: “There’s no better time to change up your style.”

Celebs like Halsey, Cardi B, Taraji P. Henson and Kelly Osbourne are rocking it!

And thanks to epitome hair studio in Miami Beach, you can too!

Veronica Inness: “Epitome Hair Studio is a new studio in Miami Beach. We specialize in everything from color to cut for men and women.”

There’s more than one way to rock purple hair.

Going for a bold look? Dark purple is where it’s at.

Veronica Inness: “A full vivid color is definitely made for somebody who’s a little bit more edgy. Someone who’s not afraid to speak out loud. We did two different tones. We did a nice royal purple on top, and underneath, we added an accent of a more pink-based purple.”

Not ready to commit to a full color? No problem!

This lavender-silver balayage ‘do is the great way to play with color while keeping some of your natural hair tones.

Veronica Inness: “So the goal for the balayage was to keep it nice and light in that pastel range because she doesn’t want something super vivid. A little bit more toned down, a little bit more into her personality. “I added a semi-permanent lavender tone. We sat that for 20 minutes, rinsed it out and blow dried.”

Karen Sanchez, customer: “I love the color. I love how it came out. The color looks amazing, and also, it feels great.”

So whether you’re rocking long hair, short hair, light colors or a dark ‘do, purple is guaranteed to make you look and feel like royalty.

Veronica Inness: “It really separates you out from everybody else. It makes you feel more unique, and I think that’s what everybody wants to feel.”

